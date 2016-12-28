Top Baby Names for 2016

Did you baby’s name make the list for 2016? The New Mexico Department of Health has compiled the top names for newborns in the state. For the girls, Mia leads the way, with Sophia in the second spot. Other names for girls include Olivia, Emma, Isabella, Ava, and Emily. The boys list is topped by Elijah with Noah coming in second. Michael is third, up from 10th two years ago. Other boys names making the list include Liam, Josiah, Ethan, and Jacob. Names making top ten debuts this year are Amelia and Sebastian.