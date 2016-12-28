Shows
Bob Clark M-F 5A-10A
Rush Limbaugh M-F 10A-1P
Glenn Beck M-F 1P-4P
Scott Stiegler M-F 4P-7P
Mark Levin M-F 7P-10P
Brandon Vogt M-F 10P-11P
Eric Strauss Sa and Su 7A-10A
More Shows
Red Eye Radio
Investing Sense
Let’s Talk Business New Mexico
The Retirement Solutions Show with Ralph and David Hicks
Computer Corner Show
New Mexico Garden Talk
Realty 1 Real Estate Hour
Car Talk with Tripp Steele
The Jeffrey Candelaria Show
Full Lineup
News
Local
US
World
Sports
Business
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Listen & Connect
Listen Now
Mobile
Text Clubs
Newsletter
Podcasts
Advertise
Play & Win
Featured Contests
Premium Insiders
Trivia
Surveys
Games
Around Town
Events
Weather
Traffic
Sweet Deals
Games
Search
Posted on
December 28, 2016
There is no custom code to display.
Headlines
Repeat DWI Most-Wanted List
Life-Saving Drug Now in City Buildings
State Lawmaker Proposes Education Revamp
Looming Budget Crunch
A Healthy Start to the New Year
Merry Christmas from the Morning Show
Mobbing Murder Suspect Sentenced
Decapitated Murder Victim Identified
Incoming D-A Assembles Panel to Review Boyd Case
Feds Indict Albuquerque Arson Suspect
More Parking in Nob Hill
Proposal Calls for Taxing NM Internet Purchases
Car Theft Ring Busted in South Valley
Lawmaker’s Bill Would Change Food Stamp Purchases
A-G Vows to Keep Convicted Killer in Prison
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Station Information
Employment Opportunities