State Lawmaker Proposes Education Revamp

Should the State of New Mexico eliminate the position of Secretary of Education? If one lawmaker has his way, that is exactly what would happen. Senator Michael Padilla is proposing the creation of an elected State Board of Education. The board would then hire a State Superintendent. Padilla’s proposal is Senate Resolution 2. It would require voter approval to amend the constitution. If passed, the changes would go into effect in 2020. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Padilla sponsored a similar bill in 2013 but it didn’t make it out of the Senate. The current Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Education is Hanna Skandera.