There’s a new list of ten people who are wanted in New Mexico for multiple drunk driving offenses. The fugitives list included those who are hiding from the law after skipping out on parole or probation. Some have as many as seven arrests, and one committed vehicular homicide. This has not been a good year for drunk driving deaths in New Mexico. State officials say there were 143 alcohol-related fatalities through November, 23 more than in all of last year.