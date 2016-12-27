A Healthy Start to the New Year

The City of Albuquerque is offering free CPR training this week. It’s being done Wednesday, December 28th at the Albuquerque Fire Academy on Sunset Gardens Southwest from 9AM to 11AM. This hands-only CPR course does not offer a certificate, but gives you the ability to possibly save a life. Up in Santa Fe County this week, the county’s mobile health van program is providing free flu shots. On Friday the program is at the Salvador Perez Pool and Fitness Center from 9AM to 11AM. The pool is located at 610 Alta Vista in Santa Fe.