LOTS OF NEW MEXICANS BUY ON-LINE…AND IN MOST CASES THERE’S NO TAX INVOLVED. BUT THAT COULD CHANGE UNDER A PROPOSAL THAT’LL BE INTRODUCED IN THE LEGISLATURE IN JANUARY. SENATOR JOHN ARTHUR SMITH, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE LEGISLATIVE FINANCE COMMITTEE, SAYS TAXING INTERNET SALES COULD GENERATE ANYWHERE FROM TEN MILLION TO 30 MILLION DOLLARS A YEAR.

THAT COULD HELP THE FINANCIAL PICTURE AS NEW MEXICO CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH A BIG BUDGET DEFICIT.