More Parking in Nob Hill

JUST IN TIME FOR THE FINAL CHRISTMAS SHOPPING SURGE, ALBUQUERQUE’S NOB HILL HAS 80 NEW PARKING SPACES, WITH ANOTHER 20 EXPECTED TO BE ON THE WAY. CITY COUNCILOR PAT DAVIS TELLS THE ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL THE NEW PARKING SPACES ARE THE RESULT OF THE CITY AND THE PRIVATE GROUP NOB HILL MAIN STREET RENTING UNUSED PARKING SPACES FROM NOB HILL BUSINESSES.

THE PILOT PROJECT COST ABOUT 50-THOUSAND DOLLARS. BE AWARE THAT SOME PARKING SPACES ARE AVAILABLE BASED ON THE PROPERTY OWNER’S NEED … SO SOME ARE OPEN DURING THE DAY AND OTHERS AT NIGHT.