Lawmaker’s Bill Would Change Food Stamp Purchases

LAWMAKERS ARE GEARING UP FOR NEXT MONTH’S LEGISLATIVE SESSION. SENATOR CLIFF PIRTLE OF ROSWELL SAYS ONE OF HIS BILLS WOULD LIMIT FOOD STAMP RECIPIENTS TO BUYING ONLY FOODS LISTED UNDER THE WIC PROGRAM, WHICH IS ADMINISTERED BY THE SAME FEDERAL DEPARTMENT.

PIRTLE TELLS US SNAP RECIPIENTS WOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO BUY PROCESSED FOODS OR FOODS LOADED DOWN WITH SUGAR.

PIRTLE SAYS THE GOAL IS TO PROVIDE THE MOST NUTRITIOUS FOODS FOR PEOPLE AND CHILDREN ON FOOD STAMPS.

PIRTLE TELLS US HE’LL ALSO BRING BACK HIS DAYLIGHT SAVINGS BILL THAT DIDN’T PASS LAST YEAR. HE SAYS HE’S AMENDED IT TO WHERE HE HOPES IT’LL MOVE THROUGH THE ROUND HOUSE EASIER THAN LAST YEAR. THE MEASURE WOULD ALLOW NEW MEXICO TO REMAIN ON DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME INSTEAD OF SWITCHING TO STANDARD TIME IN THE FALL.