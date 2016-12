Incoming D-A Assembles Panel to Review Boyd Case

WE SHOULD KNOW WITHIN WEEKS WHETHER FORMER COPS KEITH SANDY AND DOMINIQUE PEREZ WILL BE RETRIED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF JAMES BOYD IN 2014. INCOMING D-A RAUL TORREZ SAYS HE’S PUTTING TOGETHER A TEAM OF SEVEN PROSECUTORS FROM AROUND NEW MEXICO TO LOOK AT THE CASE, AND MAKE A RECOMMENDATION:

THE PANEL WILL LOOK AT ALL THE EVIDENCE AND TESTIMONY FROM THE TRIAL EARLIER THIS YEAR OF DOMINIQUE PEREZ AND KEITH SANDY. TORREZ EXPECTS THE PANEL TO MAKE A RECOMMENDATION BY MID JANUARY.

SANDY AND PEREZ WENT ON TRIAL EARLIER THIS YEAR IN THE BOYD CASE, BUT IT ENDED IN A HUNG JURY.