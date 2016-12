Feds Indict Albuquerque Arson Suspect

THE 26 YEAR OLD ALBUQUERQUE MAN CHARGED WITH ARSON IN CONNECTION WITH A FIRE AT THE OLD NAVY STORE NEAR SAN MATEO AND I-40 IS NOW INDICTED ON FEDERAL CHARGES. THE INDICTMENT WAS HANDED DOWN ON DAVID HICKMAN TUESDAY BY THE GRAND JURY. HICKMAN IS NOW FORMALLY CHARGED WITH INTENTIONALLY SETTING FIRE TO THE STORE.

THE OLD NAVY FIRE WAS ONE OF SEVERAL ACROSS TOWN AROUND THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. OTHER FIRES DURING THAT TIME INCLUDED THE CARLISLE CONDOS IN NOB HILL. THE FIRES AND THE VANDALISM THAT ACCOMPANIED THEM STOPPED WHEN HICKMAN WAS ARRESTED.