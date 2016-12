THE MAN FOUND DECAPITATED AND MUTILATED BEHIND A WALMART NEAR MENAUL AND WYOMING EARLY SATURDAY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS 42 YEAR OLD CLIFFORD MILLER OF MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA. APD SAYS MILLER HAD COME TO ALBUQUERQUE WITHIN THE LAST FEW MONTHS TO FIND WORK.

NO CAUSE OF DEATH HAS BEEN RELEASED, AND POLICE ARE STILL TRYING TO DETERMINE EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CALL CRIME STOPPERS.