Car Theft Ring Busted in South Valley

BERNALILLO COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPUTIES HAVE APPARENTLY BROKEN UP A MAJOR CAR THEFT RING IN THE SOUTH VALLEY. DEPUTY FELICIA ROMERO SAYS THE DEPARTMENT’S PROPERTY CRIME UNIT SERVED A SEARCH WARRANT TUESDAY MORNING IN THE 200 BLOCK OF PROSPERITY AVENUE. DETECTIVES RECOVERED 21 VEHICLES FROM THE PROPERTY AND ARRESTED TWO MEN.

FORTY-THREE YEAR OLD JERRY FRAZIER FACES 21 COUNTS OF RECEIVING OR TRANSFERRING A STOLEN VEHICLE PLUS GUN AND DRUG CHARGES. THIRTY-TWO YEAR OLD GILBERT SANCHEZ WAS ARRESTED FOR A FELONY WARRANT AND PROBATION VIOLATION.